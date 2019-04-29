THE SHIAWASSEE COMMUNITY Foundation (SCF) awarded over $177,000 in scholarships to 83 students at its second annual Scholarship Awards Night on Thursday, April 18. More than 300 people – including students, parents, school administrators and scholarship fund representatives – attended the festive event at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso.

It was a particularly special occasion, as the SCF is celebrating its sapphire anniversary: 45 years of service to the residents of Shiawassee County. The keynote speech, given by SCF board member and Byron Area Schools Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman, was preceded by a video highlighting the foundation’s contributions to the community since its founding in 1974.

Scholarships are available to students from all over Shiawassee County for college, graduate school and trade school. In addition to the awards given out at Scholarship Awards Night, the SCF awarded another $10,000 for band camp, golf and out-of-area scholarships. These scholarships are made possible by the generosity of community members through donations to the foundation’s many endowed funds. Donations of any size are always welcome for any of these scholarship funds.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation is led by Executive Director Kimberly Renwick and staff members Lisa Clark and Jessica Hickey. The Board of Directors includes Don Levi, Patrick Wegman II, Cathy Stevenson, Bruce Wenzlick, Larry Cook, the Honorable Matthew Stewart, Dr. Julie Creighton, Kevin Davis, Marlene Webster, Ruthann Liagre, Glen Merkel, Jackie Hurd, Tricia Murphy-Alderman and Becky Landris. For more information about the SCF or its scholarships, visit www.shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.

(Courtesy Photo)