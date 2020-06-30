The Shiawassee District Library (SDL) is preparing to implement Phase 2 of their reopening plan on Monday, July 6. This will involve opening the buildings to the public with limited occupancy as based upon state guidelines; curbside service will also be discontinued at this time. Both branches will resume their regular hours.

The Durand Memorial Branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, 10 users will be allowed in the building at any one time.

In Owosso, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (with the Children’s Department opening at noon on Mondays), Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Adult Department will be open to 10 people at a single time, while the Children’s Department will allow eight people at once.

In addition, the following rules based upon recommendations from health authorities to promote the health and safety of both the public and staff will also be in place:

• Face masks (or coverings) must be worn in the buildings at all times for as long as required by executive orders.

• In order to allow as many people as possible access to the buildings each day, there will be a limit of two people per family/household per floor, and users will be limited to one 1-hour visit per day.

• Fewer computers will be available for public use and users will be limited to one hour of computer time per day (which is also included in the one hour visit per day). Staff will not be available to offer assistance on the computers because of social distancing requirements.

• All visitors must maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet from anyone who is not a member of their family/household. This includes other users as well as staff members.

• Patrons who are running a temperature or feeling ill will not be allowed in the buildings. Anyone who is sick is asked to stay home.

• No toys, games, drinking fountains or office/craft supplies (pens, pencils, staplers, scissors, etc.) will be available.

Failure to abide by these rules may result in a request for users to leave the building or even a temporary ban from the premises.

MeLCat will not begin taking requests until sometime after mid-July. All requests placed prior to the shutdown were canceled and will need to be re-requested. Also, all items borrowed prior to the shutdown should be returned as soon as possible as fines will begin accruing as of Monday, July 6.

Staff may be contacted via email at info@sdl.lib.mi.us, or by phone at (989) 725-5134 (Owosso) or (989) 288-3743 (Durand). Messages will be returned as quickly as possible.

Additional information or changes will be posted on the Shiawassee District Library’s social media page. All reopening plans are subject to change at the recommendation of local, state or federal authorities.