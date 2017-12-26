AN UGLY SWEATER COMPETITION was part of the festivities held during the SCOA Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Participants included (from left) Marleen Levely, Debbie Coleman, Alberta Porter, Louann Compton, Alan Hatfield, Bonnie Blaker, Connie Crist, Sandy Nohel, Mary Murphy and Cassaundra Grove, who was joined by her daughters, Sunshine and Haley. The first-place winner was Debbie Coleman, while Mary Murphy and Alan Hartfield took 2nd and 3rd-place.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)