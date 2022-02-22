The Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) will kick off their 2022 season of events with their annual meeting on Thursday, March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Open to the community, the virtual event will focus on the scientific underpinnings of the Friends’ work to keep the river healthy. The Friends’ Executive Director Kirk Riley noted, “Everything we do hinges on doing good science and engaging the community in our work. We will discuss our efforts to monitor the health of the river, remove obstacles to the river’s free flow and adapt to a changing climate in the watershed. We are excited to discuss our plans for the coming year and engage the community in our work.”

The FOSR Annual Meeting will include a recap of the highlights and accomplishments of the Friends in 2021 and a preview of their work in 2022. Three outstanding Friends’ volunteers will be recognized at the meeting for being stewards of the Shiawassee River and contributing to the community. Awards include the Share Award, Care Award and Enjoy Award – one for each part of the Friends’ mission. Additionally, the Friends will install a slate of board members for 2022. The Friends’ Board President Nick Tereck noted, “We are excited to engage the community over the coming year, including in our River Cleanup, the Shiawassee Triathlon and our work to monitor the health of our river. Please join us!”

To register and RSVP for the Annual Meeting, please visit the Friends’ website at www.shiawasseeriver.org. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and those registered will be sent a link to join us on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone with questions about the event or the Friends, may contact them at info@shiawasseeriver.org or by calling the office at (989) 723-9062.