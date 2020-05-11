CORUNNA’S FOOD service workers recently passed out 12,558 meals to individuals throughout the community in one day. The Corunna employees can be seen celebrating “School Lunch Hero Day” together while wearing super hero shirts and face masks.

Erin Levi, who is leading the Corunna team of food service employees in distributing meals in the community, shared that “It was great to have the sun shining today! Ironically we had shirts on that said ‘Not all super heroes wear capes,’ and we received a thank you card with the same quote!”

(Courtesy Photo)