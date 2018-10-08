by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The November midterm election is now less than one month away, and this election will significantly impact the composition of governing bodies at the federal, state and local levels. Voter turnout is expected to be high this November, with the contentious national political climate expected to bring even the most casual voters to the polls.

On top of the many high profile seats up for grabs nationally and across the state, Shiawassee County voters will be asked to decide a number of important local races, as well. The important local races to be decided include school board seats in most of Shiawassee County’s school districts. This week, The Independent’s ongoing pre-election coverage will feature the school board candidates in the school districts of Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, Ovid-Elsie, Owosso and Perry.

• Byron (four 4-year seats): James M. Anibal, Amy Lawrence, Eric Sneed and Jeff Vandemark

• Corunna (four 4-year seats): Dennis Braid, Joe Peterson, Jan Ray and Jennifer M. Strauch

• Durand (three 4-year seats): John Dennis, Paul Mayers, Cari Shephard and Jacob Zdunic

• Laingsburg (two 6-year seats): Patrick Dolan and Natalie J. Elkins

• Morrice (five 4-year seats): Kristopher Hammond, Kelsi Iler, Roy F. Munro and Barbara Wyzga

• Ovid-Elsie (three 6-year seats and one seat for a partial term ending 2/31/2020): running for six-year seats are David Huff, Eric Jones, Michael Schiffer and Caleb K. Stewart, and running for the partial term seat is Stacie W. Rulison

• Owosso (four 4-year seats): Sara Keys, Rick Mowen, Shelly Ochodnicky, Cheryl Paez and Olga Quick

• Perry (two 6-year seats and two 4-year seats): running for the six-year seats are Mark Ruzinsky and Charles Scovill, and running for the four-year seats are Catherine L. Hahn, Rick Lamb, Nicole Schneider and Matthew Shepard

There are no vacancies on the New Lothrop Board of Education, and there are no listed candidates for the one 10-year seat up for grabs on the Chesaning Board of Education. Stay tuned to The Independent for continuing pre-election coverage.