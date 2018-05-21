THE SHIAWASSEE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (SCF) awarded over $156,000 in scholarships Monday, May 14 at its Scholarship Awards Night held at the D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. The scholarships, ranging from $500 to $4,000, were awarded to 121 students from across Shiawassee County. While most of the scholarships were geared toward college or trade school, several scholarships were also awarded for band camp tuition and golf memberships at the Owosso Country Club. The Honorable Matthew Stewart, a SCF board member, delivered the keynote address, encouraging students to set goals and work diligently to achieve them.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation is led by Executive Director Carol Soule and staff members Lisa Clark and Jessica Hickey. The Board of Directors includes Donald Levi, Patrick Wegman II, Bruce Wenzlick, Cathy Stevenson, Jackie Hurd, Becky Landris, Dr. Julie Creighton, Glen Merkel, Kevin Davis, Larry Cook, Tricia Murphy-Alderman, Honorable Matthew Stewart, Ruthann Liagre, Marlene Webster and representatives of the Youth Advisory Council.

