SAYER ROBINSON signed a letter of intent on Tuesday, May 14 to wrestle at Muskegon Community College. The Durand High School senior placed 7th in Division 3 in the 189-pound weight class at the 2019 MHSAA individual wrestling state finals, he was a starting linebacker and handled the punting duties for the 2018 varsity football team, and he is a catcher and pitcher for the varsity baseball team. Sayer will be a preferred walk-on for the Muskegon baseball and wrestling teams.

First-year Muskegon Community College wrestling coach Travis Piccard made the trip to Durand High School on May 14 for the signing, which was also attended by a large number of Sayer’s classmates and teammates, his high school coaches and his family. Piccard shared that Robinson is “one of my top recruits,” and that he expects the incoming freshman to wrestle somewhere between 184 and 197 pounds.

Shown seated next to Robinson (front left) on May 14 is his mother, Mary Robinson, and father, Tony Robinson. Shown standing behind Sayer is (from left) his younger sister, Emerey, his older sister, Channing Robinson-Holmes, with baby Charlotte, and Coach Piccard. Not pictured is Sayer’s older sister, Handlee, and his brother-in-law, Buddy Holmes.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)