by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

MURTLES in Owosso opened recently and offers several flavors of popcorn, made fresh at Wheeler’s Simply Delightful store in Cadillac. Flavors include Chicago corn, caramel, cheddar, peanut caramel, pecan caramel, and jalapeno cheddar. (Independent Photos/Graham Sturgeon)

The newest addition to Owosso’s downtown business district is now open, as Murtles Handmade Chocolates has opened its doors in the storefront that used to house Treasures Antiques at 104 W. Main St. The store’s owner, Melissa Wheeler, has two existing candy stores, the Clare Candy Company and the Cadillac-based Simply Delightful, and she has now brought her unique sweet shop to Owosso.

Wheeler previously worked as a manager for Walgreens in Owosso for eight years before starting in the candy/chocolate business, and she enjoys being able to express her creativity in making candy and designing her stores. She also likes the downtown feel of Owosso, which brings her back to her childhood, growing up in Sandusky, Michigan.

“I remember fondly growing up in Sandusky,” Wheeler said. “My parents and I would walk through town checking out all the shops together, and I hope to bring that to Owosso. And I really look forward to getting to experience that with my (two-year-old) son, Eli.”

Wheeler’s shop features a diverse selection of candies, including her signature chocolates that are made at the Clare Candy Company and many flavors of popcorn that are made at Simply Delightful in Cadillac, in addition to saltwater taffy, licorice, ginger chews, strawberry bon-bons, and many more items. She is also working with a local crafter/artisan to offer rugs that are made from sweatshirts, which can be found in the entrance to the candy shop.

Wheeler has spent a considerable amount of time transforming her new store in Owosso, having inherited a space that was not at all meant to house a candy shop. She removed carpet from the floors and pegboard from the walls before painting the floors, walls, and ceiling tiles. She also added creative touches like the working antique telephone and the unique counter that took many painstaking hours to create. Another creative touch is the 1920s-era stove Wheeler uses to store her gourmet popcorn.

As with any new business, determining the hours of operation is always a challenge, but Wheeler will begin by being open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.