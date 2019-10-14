REPRESENTING OWOSSO AND THE STEAM RAILROADING INSTITUTE, just prior to the arrival of 300 Santas to ride the #1225 Pere Marquette on Friday, Oct. 4, were a visiting group of National Main Street coordinators and Owosso merchants, along with Owosso Main Street/DDA Director Josh Adams, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, Chief Kevin Lenkart, Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne and SRI Executive Director Kim Springsdorf.

Owosso Main Street is partnered with the MEDC MiPlace, with Owosso becoming the site for the recent coordinator’s meeting that included a tour of Owosso.

The group was on hand to greet the arrival of the Santas from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School and see the historic #1225 Pere Marquette steam locomotive.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)