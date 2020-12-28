THE SIRENS WERE BLARING, the lights were flashing and children and adults were jumping with joy on Saturday, Dec. 19, as Santa Claus rode in the bucket of the Perry Area Fire Rescue ladder truck. For two hours, the jolly ‘ole elf stood in the bucket waving and bringing joy to all who waited along the streets of Perry and Morrice, as well as numerous subdivisions.

His mission – let everyone know that nothing would stop Christmas from happening this year in these small communities. Bringing joy and happiness to the small communities were firefighters Dan Munro, Chad Fuller, Rick Lewis, Hunter King, Brian Pfeifle and Jeff Tobias, who proved they will do “Whatever it Takes” to get the job done.

(Courtesy Photo)