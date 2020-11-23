THE SANDULA CLOCK TOWER in downtown Durand, shown on Wednesday, Nov. 11, was decked out for the holidays. The clock tower went through a series of repairs and restoration efforts that were completed in September. Repairs included a new metal roof, the cleaning and painting of the clock faces, and the addition of LED lights around the top of the tower.

The restoration project was sponsored by the Durand Rotary Club and completed by Eric Cleveland, a local contractor.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)