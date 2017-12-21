THE SALVATION ARMY toy store at the Owosso Citadel was the place to be on Thursday, Dec. 20, as Shiawassee County residents stopped in to pick up Christmas toys for their children. The Salvation Army in Owosso annually partners with Toys For Tots of Shiawassee County and the Harold R. Cooley Marine Corps League Detachment in Owosso to collect toys for children in Shiawassee County. The Marines drop collection boxes throughout the county early in the holiday season, and they then spend the week leading up to Christmas picking up loads of toys from the many collection locations and dropping the items at the Salvation Army toy store. More volunteers then sort the toys into age groups before opening the toy store to the community.

Shown on Dec. 20 is (from left) Marines Dave Graham and Jerry Reha; Salvation Army volunteers Khloe Dumond, Bethany Haas and Bethany Kennell; Leiutenant Jonathan Tamayo of the Salvation Army in Owosso; and Shiawassee County Toys For Tots Coordinator Gerald Alcorn.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)