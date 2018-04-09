THE SALVATION ARMY WARMING CENTER in Owosso hosted an Easter-themed meal on Friday, March 30 with the official closing of the center scheduled for Saturday, March 31. A number of homeless individuals gathered for hot sandwiches provided by Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders and festive desserts brought in by Steve and Amber Cohen, owners of O-Town Café. The Cohens are continuing with their suspended meals/drinks program in their ongoing effort to provide food for those in need. More information on that program is available on their menu.

A few volunteers and organizers gathered in the above photo included (from left) Tom Manke, Ruth Smith, Angela English, Patty Bixby, and warming center coordinator Shelly Ochodnicky. The Salvation Army Warming Center opened two months ago to provide shelter for homeless adults after the United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County) and the Owosso Salvation Army teamed together during the harshest part of winter. A few other volunteers include (but aren’t limited to) Sam Schneider, Dianna Drexler, Christial Sierra, Jesse VanNoord, and Shane English.

The Salvation Army community kitchen, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until noon, will remain available to anyone in need of a mid-day meal.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)