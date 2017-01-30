by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor



THE SALVATION ARMY of Shiawassee County is seeking donations and volunteers to begin 2017, as the funds raised during the organization’s 2016 Red Kettle campaign did not meet the necessary goal of $65,000. Lieutenant Jonathon Tamayo had previously cut the 2017 budget by $30,000 to get the fundraising goal down to $65,000, so there is very little wiggle room left to compensate for the campaign’s shortfalls. The Salvation Army funds many of its programs with the proceeds from its annual Red Kettle campaign, and Tamayo is currently exploring additional fundraising options to close the gap. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Salvation Army of Shiawassee County wrapped up its annual Red Kettle campaign on Dec. 24, but the local charitable organization is still well short of its $65,000 fundraising goal, having raised $48,700 during the 2016 campaign. The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s main fundraiser every year, and it is counted on to fund many of the group’s programs throughout the year. All funds raised by the Salvation Army are used to help Shiawassee County residents.

The Salvation Army of Shiawassee County counts on the funds raised during the Red Kettle campaign to supply programs such as its food program, which provides meals to people in need five days per week. The organization also uses the resources to provide transportation for the Walls of Warmth Shelter of Owosso seven days per week, and the Salvation Army Citadel at 302 E. Exchange St. in Owosso is a warming center seven days per week. The organization’s youth programs, which are funded by the campaign, include such services as character building classes that are held twice per week, as well as the Shiawassee County Salvation Army Citadel Youth Band.

In 2016, the Salvation Army of Shiawassee County was able to serve 6,184 meals and to provide 701 families with groceries. The organization provided 15,885 toys to over 1,000 children across the county in 2016, and the group served over 4,300 individuals by providing shelter, energy assistance, and clothing, including 392 coats, 406 hats, and 213 gloves/mittens this winter season.

Salvation Army of Shiawassee County Lieutenant Jonathan Tamayo would like to his express his gratitude for the many volunteers and local businesses who helped with the Red Kettle 2016 campaign, including VG’s Grocery, Kroger, JCPenney, 5/3 Bank, the Owosso Post Office, and Walmart. Since the funds raised during the 2016 campaign go towards the organization’s 2017 operating budget, there is still time for interested persons to donate. The group is still collecting donations online at www.salarmyowosso.org, and donations can be mailed to the citadel on E. Exchange St. as well.