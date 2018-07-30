WITH THE SCHOOL YEAR less than a month away for most Shiawassee County students, the Salvation Army in Owosso is again preparing to begin distributing backpacks to children all across the county. In 2017, the Salvation Army passed out more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies, and program coordinator Bethany Haase is hoping to increase that number this year.

Backpacks will be distributed on Monday, Aug. 20 at the Salvation Army Citadel, 302 E. Exchange St. in Owosso. To meet, or exceed, the number of backpacks distributed last year, Haase is requesting donations of backpacks and school supplies of all kinds. Donations can be dropped at the Citadel, or in the Salvation Army boxes posted at each entrance of Walmart on M-21.

There will also be a backpack packing party on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Citadel, for those who might want to go the extra mile. Anyone with questions can contact Haase at (989) 725-7485, ext. 101.

(Courtesy Photo)