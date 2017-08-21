THE SALE OF the celebrated gallon of milk opened the bidding of the 2017 Junior Livestock Auction at the Shiawassee County Fair. As is customary, a large group of bidders joined together to purchase the milk, for a price of $21,400. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the milk is used to fund an annual scholarship. Corunna resident Ally Majzel, who will attend Lansing Community College this fall, is the recipient of this year’s $750 scholarship.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)