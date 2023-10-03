A NEW RESTAURANT, Sakura, will soon be moving in to downtown Owosso. The original Sakura restaurant is located in Jackson, MI, and the owners call it “a premier hibachi, sushi and Thai restaurant.” Sakura will be located on S. Washington Street in downtown Owosso, in the space that was formerly occupied by Lily Pearl’s Lounge and Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse, which was lost to fire on Dec. 20,2021.

The building is owned by Jim and Randy Woodworth, who hope to begin renovations on the space in late November. The contractors, Owosso-based Newell Construction, hope to complete the approximately $180,000 retrofit in three months. The Sakura team will then take some time to move in and train new staff, before opening sometime in the spring of 2024.

The work will include repairing water damages from the fire, as well as upgrading the plumbing and electrical for a kitchen. The custom bar that was installed by Lily Pearl’s owner, John Beilfus, will be repurposed into a sushi bar and the restaurant’s hibachi will be located near the rear of the dining area, at the front of the kitchen. The vacant lot next door, where Lula’s used to stand, will be used for outdoor seating.

Jim Woodworth is confident the restaurant will be well-received by the public and he sees the substantial investment he and his brother are making as money well spent in their hometown community.

“It’s a significant investment for Randy and me to do this project,” explained Jim Woodworth. But when we’re doing a project like this, we don’t always look at what the return on our investment will be; it’s really about the community. We were both raised in this community, we work in this community and we love this community. We are excited that we can spearhead this type of investment in our hometown. We have a significant need downtown for more restaurants, and with this being an ethnic restaurant with a lot of unique options, we expect it to draw from all over Shiawassee County and beyond.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)