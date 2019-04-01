The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is announcing the arrest of Corey Gilbert, 36, of Saginaw Township, for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Gilbert was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Gilbert was distributing child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Gilbert was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Gilbert was arraigned in 70th District Court on Tuesday, March 26.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.