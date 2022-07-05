SAGINAW-SHIAWASSEE HABITAT FOR HUMANITY celebrated 35 years of providing affordable housing and shelter improvements by installing a mural on the east side of the Saginaw building. The mural is intended as a beautiful piece of art and to mark a continued commitment to the community by the organization.

The new mural was revealed on Tuesday, June 21 at the 315 W. Holland Ave. ReStore location in Saginaw.

Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity believes in this investment of public art to enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride and reduce blight. Public art builds community and invites people to explore their environment and celebrate their city and to creatively re-imagine and enliven public spaces through the creation of new wall mural art projects.

Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit ecumenical Christian housing ministry providing decent, safe and affordable housing to low- and modest-income families in Saginaw and Shiawassee counties. Financial support, gift-in-kind donation, and volunteer labor allow Habitat for Humanity to build or renovate affordable homes with those in need of improved housing. For more information, to donate or volunteer, please visit sshfh.org or call (989) 753-5200 ext. 207.

To visit a local Habitat for Humanity resource, the Owosso ReStore location is 1494 N. M-52.

(Courtesy Photo)