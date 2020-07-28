by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

After the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 Saginaw County Fair due to the pandemic, the question became what other fun events might still be safely planned for fair week? The Saginaw County Fair board is happy to introduce “It’s a Market afFair!” for Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 – offering two days of fun from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on both days.

The public is invited to bring a chair or blanket to relax on the lawn and enjoy live music. Everyone’s favorite fair foods will be available for purchase. An outdoor/indoor flea market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Music will be played from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Mid-Michigan Carriage Company will offer horse and carriage rides for $5.

The music line-up includes: Cami Aiello (violinist) on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., polka music by Trent Urbiatis on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. with Stix & Stone (3-piece variety band) on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Stan Saylor will provide polka music from 3 to 5 p.m. and Haywire (southern and classic rock/country) will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

The cost to enter is a parking donation. Proceeds will help fund the 2021 Saginaw County Fair. A maximum number of guests will be limited in accordance with Michigan’s Safe Start guidelines.

Six-feet social distancing is requested, along with face coverings if a situation in which distancing can’t be maintained arises. Masks/coverings will be required when entering buildings.

For more information or to reserve vendor space, please call the fair office at (989) 845-2143 or stop by the fair office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday. Vendor applications are available at saginawcountyfair.org or by emailing saginawfair@yahoo.com. Additional information will be provided on Facebook.

The Saginaw County Fairgrounds are located at 11350 Peet Rd., Chesaning.