THE DURAND Area Schools held Safety Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at both the district’s elementary buildings, Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr. The event was organized by school liaison officer Jami Alderman, who has greatly expanded the program in her first year as organizer.

Participating in Safety Day 2019 were the Vernon Township, Shiawassee Township and city of Durand fire departments, the Durand Police Department, MMR, the Michigan State Police, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and even some farm implements provided by the Durand FFA program and Holek Farms in Durand.

The students enjoyed learning about each professional’s job and climbing through their vehicles. A group of energetic 4th-graders at Robert Kerr Elementary can be seen swarming Sheriff Brian BeGole, who made the mistake of breaking out the toy badges without the presence of an accompanying officer.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)