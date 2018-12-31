The holiday season, for many, can be a time of great excitement and joy – the hustle and bustle of visiting with family and friends, gathering of gifts, wrapping and bows. The sheer anticipation leaves many feeling glorious excitement and wonder; both the young and old alike. Yet there are others that do not experience such an internal “glowing” feeling. For some, this holiday joy is unjustly robbed.

We at SafeCenter, and the countless number of lives this community has blessed, would like to express a most gracious thank you to the many who donated this holiday season. Donations ranged from toys and household items to financial contributions. Each donation helps SafeCenter to continue to provide services in Clinton and Shiawassee counties.

SafeCenter hosted a holiday “shopping” party. Adults and children attended this event, which brought the spirit of the holidays alive. They had a blast as they played silly holiday games, ate colorful cookies with milk, “shopped” for their loved ones (all made possible by your wonderful donations) and wrapped presents.

Santa even left a huge mystery box behind, full of stockings for each child – stuffed to the brim with toys, candy, scarves, hats and mittens. These children were truly grateful, and they expressed their gratitude in only the most fitting of ways – with shrieks of excitement and laughter that was contagious.

Executive Director Shelly Safi shared, “I am always taken aback with the immense generosity and outpouring of love and hope received during the holidays and all year long. By your generous donations, the lives of many will be forever impacted.”

Your generous outpouring has touched more lives than one can count. Thank you for wrapping your arms around members of your community. Each of you have had an immensely positive impact on others.

SafeCenter is a nonprofit agency whose vision is for all individuals to experience the right to be free from violence. Their mission is to build comprehensive and sustainable community strategies to eliminate domestic and sexual violence in Clinton and Shiawassee counties. For more information regarding services, contact SafeCenter at 1(877) 952-7283 or via email at safecenter@thesafecenter.org.