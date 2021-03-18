SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties will be hosting their first ever virtual fundraising event on Thursday, April 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. on their Facebook page (facebook.com/thesafecenter.org). The event is free of charge and takes the place of the usual annual in-person dinner event, due to continued restrictions with COVID-19. All are welcome to attend. Those interested in attending can simply log into Facebook and watch live, interacting with organization personnel throughout the event’s duration. Donations will be accepted online via the website (www.thesafecenter.org), in-person at the Owosso and St. Johns Office and/or by mail: PO Box 277, Owosso, MI 48867 before, during and after the event.

SafeCenter has been fully operational since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, providing a variety of services to adult and child survivors. Although the Emergency Shelter has only been able to operate at 50 percent capacity due to CDC guidelines, individuals in high danger have been moteled in a safe location off-site when the Shelter is full. All other available services have continued, either in-person following health and safety guidelines, or virtually since the onset of COVID. SafeCenter has been able to maintain employment, health and safety of all staff and residents throughout the pandemic.

Over the past year, the need for SafeCenter services has only increased as many victims have been isolated and quarantined with their abusers. SafeCenter staff have been on the frontlines, offering 24-hour emotional support via the crisis hotline, providing emergency shelter to those actively fleeing dangerous situations, responding to the hospital for domestic and sexual violence emergencies, as well as providing ongoing advocacy and counseling sessions to adults and children.

By attending this event and giving to SafeCenter, you partner in the mission to Empower, Advocate, Educate, and Prevent and provide essential services to adults and children who are in dangerous and potentially lethal situations. Your contribution also provides SafeCenter with the ability to partner with other community organizations across the area and hold those who seek to do harm to others accountable for their actions. We can’t do this work alone. Take a stand against Domestic and Sexual Violence this April, support SafeCenter, and help make our community a safer place to live, work and play for all.