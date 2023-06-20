VOLUNTEERS AND STAFF are shown here organizing donations and making landscaping improvements during the SafeCenter Beautification Day on Saturday, June 10.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services held a Beautification Day on Saturday, June 10. Volunteers and staff were on hand to organize donations, work on landscaping and rebuild the ramp to the office.

Hannah L. Gottschalk, Executive Director said, “Because we are a 24 hour, 7 days a week and 365 days a year crisis-oriented organization, our jobs don’t allow us the time to keep up on projects. Having volunteer and community support is essential.”

SafeCenter has 16 staff members, nine are full-time and the rest are part-time or on-call.

The vision of SafeCenter is to end domestic violence and sexual assault. They work to accomplish this by advocating for the rights of every person, adult or child, to live in a non-violent environment where individuality and equality are recognized and respected. Their supportive environment allows survivors to obtain information, explore options and ultimately make their own choices. SafeCenter provides temporary and safe housing for women and children. While in shelter, survivors are provided with meals, personal care items, advocacy and counseling. They do not currently house adult men, but we are happy to assist male survivors with finding a safe place.

SafeCenter accepts donated household items to assist in the needs of survivors beginning a new chapter in their lives. These items go directly into someone’s home, so donations MUST be in good condition and working order or gently used with no tears, stains or broken parts. Accepted donations include clothing and footwear, kitchen and bathroom items, decorations and lamps, bicycles, sports equipment, lawn equipment, tools, paper products, food, household linens and curtains, toys and baby items, bedframes, small appliances (clean and working), large appliances (clean and working), furniture, cleaning products and office products. To donate, call (989) 723-9716 and ask what items are currently needed.