The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering three different, exciting, multi-media art camps this summer for children going into grades kindergarten through 8th grade. All camps are from 1 until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The cost is $70 for a SAC member or $80 for a non-member. An annual student SAC membership is $15. Extra siblings receive a 10 percent discount. The camps will be held at DeVries Nature Conservancy, 2635 N. M-52, Owosso.

Camps begin June 13, with the first week, from June 13 to 15, featuring kindergarten through 3rd-grade students. Week 2, June 20 through 22, will be for 4th through 8th-grade students. Projects will include: tie-dye shirts or pillow cases; sectional painting; using acrylics inspired by the prairie, forest, Shiawassee River, and flood plain at DeVries. The camps will also include daily hikes on the trails to explore and discover plants, creatures and bugs; a glass-fused turtle tile workshop (to be fired in kiln), painting walking sticks found on a hike; and daily snacks, including a campfire with s’mores.

The SAC will host its “Art Gone Wild” camp at the Shiawassee Arts Center, at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso. Camp will be from June 27 through 29 for kindergarten through 3rd-grade students, and from July 11 through 13 for 4th through 8th-grade students. Projects include: Pottery on the Wheel, Constructing in Clay, Dimensional Paintings, experimenting with carving in joint compound on panels, Exploring One-Point Perspective through drawing and painting, Life’s Beach Watercolor Painting, and a Colored Pencil & Collage of Musical Instruments (inspired by Picasso’s “The Three Musicians”). Instructors will include Karreen Bird, Arthur Lavigne, Natalie Park, Linda Ruehle, and Gwen Sutton.

The Pioneer Art Camp in Curwood Castle Park, at Comstock Cabin, in partnership with the Owosso Historical Commission, will be from July 18 through 20 for kindergarten through 3rd-grade students, and from July 25 through 27 for 4th through 8th-grade students. Projects include: Tin Can Lantern, Something to Crow About, Rooster Pastel Painting, Relief Horse Sculpture with birch bark and mixed media, Weaving on a Stick, Hand Dipped Candle Making, Sketching the Cabin, Games Played by Pioneer Children, and Storytelling & History. Students can also learn about James Oliver Curwood, Judge Elias and Lucy Comstock, and the Comstock Cabin.

Interested persons should call the SAC for questions or registration. Also, view camp brochure on-line at www.shiawasseearts.org under “Education.” Pre-registration and payment is required. The SAC is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso.