SAC SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION winners gathered on the gallery staircase on Sunday, April 28 following the awards presentation. The 47th Annual High School Competition and Exhibition included 97 participants utilizing various mediums and imaginative subject matter. Twenty-five students were awarded during the special event.

The Shiawassee Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)