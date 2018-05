A GROUP OF SAC HIGH SCHOOL Scholarship Competition & Exhibition winners gathered on the terrace at the Shiawassee Arts Center on Saturday, April 28. Standing are (from left) Lilly Blaha, Rachael Keller, Kasmira Trevarrow, Patience Norder, and Jaiden Rambo. Shown seated are Ondrea Birchmeier and Anna Scarzella.

(Courtesy Photo/Piper Brewer)