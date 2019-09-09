FEATURING THE WORKS OF CATHERINE TONNING-POPOWICH of Owosso, Leo Brennan of Fenton and the photography group of David Annis of Okemos, Angela Clayton of Vernon and Bruce Cornelius of Haslett, the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) opened a new exhibit on Wednesday, Sept. 4. A public reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Members will receive a discount off one featured artist item purchased during the reception.

Angela Clayton has enjoyed taking photos for many years, though after a brain injury, her focus on photography was enhanced, with photography taking on a different meaning in her life. Clayton became enamored with small details she found in nature, finding both peace and inspiration in taking nature walks. She enjoys capturing those small details within her realm of work. She is shown with a photograph of the Shiawassee River, near where the Shiatown Dam was recently removed.

Bruce Cornelius has a plethora of experience in photography having worked and taught in the photojournalism field for many years. His passion with photography has never waned and to this day, he is fascinated with telling stories through his work – capturing moments through composition, light and color that will speak to people. Cornelius is shown with a photo that encapsulated the clouds over a rich, blue horizon. He shared that the clouds were very momentary so timing became everything.

David Annis combines the play of light, color and the human form. His photographs have a slightly surreal aspect, captured through lengthy digital exposures created by shining multi-colored lights onto models. Annis also works with models in more traditional photographic modes. Some of his work is enhanced in post-production utilizing digital software, showing an interesting diversity in his methods.

Leo Brennan decided to try his hand at painting just five years ago. Having been involved for decades in advertising and marketing, Brennan chose to first explore watercolor painting, which only inspired him to try other mediums, as well. Brennan never limits his subject matter, exploring peaceful landscapes, portraits and everyday elements he finds pleasing to share.

The Shiawassee Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso. SAC is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. More information is available at (989) 723-8354 or by visiting www.shiawasseearts.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)