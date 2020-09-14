MEMBERS OF THE SHIAWASSEE ARTISTS’ Guild (SAG) are well represented in the new SAC exhibit. Shown with some of their pieces are Jennifer Ross, Jann Lardie and Regina Moskal.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) will be featuring a new exhibit of work by artists Linda Beeman of Owosso with Lynita Shimizu of Ashford, CT, members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild and Pooh Stevenson of Owosso. The exhibit, which opened Wednesday, Sept. 9 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 8, is sponsored in honor of the William Burk Family. The public is welcome to attend the reception with the artists to enjoy good food and drinks on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Members will receive 20 percent off one featured artist item during the opening reception only.

Friends for over a decade, artists Linda Beeman and Lynita Shimizu combine their love of Mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock print) in this exciting exhibit. Beeman says that the spiritual connection that she finds in the creation of her work is deeply personal and important. Her thoughts are toward peace, reclamation and protection. The emotional, physical and spiritual energy she uses to create a print somehow becomes embedded within it to reveal the heart and spirit of a location. Although Shimizu’s subject matter varies, her goal remains to create images with strength, spirit and clarity. In a world of challenges, the process of creating a woodblock print provides a peaceful and safe haven. She is so grateful to be a woodblock printmaker and hopes some of the joy this brings her, touches others.

The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild is a group of mid-Michigan artists working in varied art media: painting in oils, acrylics, mixed media, watercolors and pastels, drawing, pen and ink, photography, printmaking, pottery, ceramic sculpture, jewelry making, collage – the list goes on. This year’s exhibit, “Doors and Windows,” will feature thirteen SAG artists – Debbie Auble, Dan Chrenka, Marie Gougeon, Linda Justice, Jann Lardie, Susan McGuire, Regina Moskal, Sue Newcom, Nancy Parrish, Linda Ruehle, Jennifer Ross, Linda VanCise and Barbara Walworth.

Pooh Stevenson specializes in natural light, fine art photography, dramatic light portrait work and natural styled images. Her photography journey began with a Minolta 35mm film camera in college, switching to digital in 2007. What began as a project in documenting the farm season has become a passion in capturing the simple beauty and physical complexity of her farm life. Stevenson’s art is about seeing the natural world around her, in the tiny details of a robin’s nest to the vast expanse of a cloud filled garlic field.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 48th anniversary in 2020, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.