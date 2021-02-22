The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) is offering the Open Oil/Acrylic Painting Class for adults, with artist/instructor Philip Ruehle, MFA, from Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Wednesday, March 31, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Participants will receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of their choice (still life, landscape, portraiture, non-objective abstract, etc). This is a great opportunity to experiment with something new or to improve upon something challenging. Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits will be provided for oil painters.

The cost is $125 for SAC members or $135 for guests. An adult annual membership is $40 and a senior level membership is $35. A new session will follow. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for questions regarding classes or to register. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso.