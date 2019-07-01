MICHAEL GUTE, of Detroit, is among the artists participating in the 22nd annual Shiawassee Arts Center Member Artists Show, which opened on Tuesday, June 25. Gute has a master’s degree in museum administration from Eastern Michigan University and is currently pursuing a second master’s degree, in business, from Wayne State University, where he is employed as an associate director of fundraising.

Gute’s painting, “Waiting Number 4,” blends oil paint and ink with spray paint, which is commonly used by Detroit’s contemporary artists. As an urban artist who draws inspiration from art history, Gute enjoys combining materials and subject matter that are accepted in art history with more non-traditional materials, like spray paint.

While attending Owosso High School (OHS), Gute studied advanced placement art under the direction of renowned local artist Marti Liddle-Lamenti, a former OHS teacher whose work is also featured in the Member Artists Show. Gute graduated OHS in 2008 and was an SAC scholarship recipient that year, as well. Prior to his post-graduate studies, Gute earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Kendall College.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The 22nd annual Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) Member Artists Show, featuring a variety of multi-media art pieces from nearly 100 Michigan artists, will be open to the public through Sunday, Aug. 25. The show is being sponsored by the Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors and DayStarr Communications.

The public is invited to meet the artists, see their work and enjoy complimentary refreshments and music during an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, with $500 in awards to be presented at 2 p.m. The juror is Randal Crawford, professor of art at Delta College. Crawford holds an MFA in Fiber Art from Cranbrook Academy of Art and a BFA in Fiber Art from Philadelphia College of Art.

The SAC, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieske Gallery, and a specialty gift shop. The public is always welcome, and there is no admission charge. For more information, call the SAC at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.