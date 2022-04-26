(Courtesy Photo)

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) is kicking off four months of events and activities in celebration of its 50th anniversary with a dedication of a brick walkway this Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the arts center. The improved path, shown being laid by Sunburst Gardens, symbolizing the community’s support, paves the way for another successful 50 years. “We want to thank the generous supporters who purchased 224 engraved bricks,” said Jerry Lostracco, chair of the walkway’s fundraising committee. “We encourage visitors to stop by for the ribbon cutting and then step inside the arts center for refreshments and view our fun and colorful Cats exhibit before it closes later that day.”

SAC has many other exciting celebratory plans. Tickets are on sale for the opening reception of SAC’s 14-week free exhibit, A Pictorial History Owosso on Friday, May 6, 6 to 9 p.m. SAC supporter, David Hood will be hosting a live auction of sculpture, paintings, a Woodard table, an Ansel Adams photograph and a grandfather clock owned by the late George Hoddy, plus more. Guitarist Pat Carmody will open the event with his trademark acoustic sound and guests will then enjoy the music of crooner Ryan DeHues, songstress Marla Moore and their live band. Drinks and delicious appetizers from many Owosso restaurants and caterers will also be enjoyed. SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer shared, “This will be a fun, exciting and historical evening to remember!”

A Pop-Up Exhibit of artwork by SAC artists is planned for downtown Owosso in the historic Wesener Building at 104 N. Washington Street. More than 60 mid-Michigan artists will display and sell their work. The exhibit opening, which is the same day as the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market is Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pop-Up will run through August 14, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SAC will also host a series of historical talks and lunches – Food for Thought – and walking tours of Owosso’s historic districts, both guided and self-directed. The much-anticipated “A Step Back in Time, Pictorial History of Owosso,” book, which mirrors SAC’s exhibit, will be available this summer.

Other events and activities include a Plein Aire event, an Antiques Roadshow-style event and a bicycle scavenger hunt of historical sites. Look for more details at shiawasseearts.org or call (989) 723-8354.