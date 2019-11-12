ARTIST KEITH HALE is shown on Monday, Nov. 3 at the Shiawassee Arts Center beside his watercolor titled “Eagle Harbour Light.” Hale took up watercolor painting 12 years ago after retiring from the engineering field. Watercolor is his chosen medium. He has a passion for the outdoors and works from his own photographs.

Hale is one of over 90 Michigan artists represented in the annual SAC Holiday Along the River exhibit opening to the public on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The 31st annual SAC Holiday Along the River opens to the public on Sunday, Nov. 10 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 31. The show is generously sponsored by Memorial Healthcare with outdoor decorating by Sunburst Gardens. Over 90 Michigan artists will be displaying and selling their original artwork, unique gift items and holiday decorations.

Everyone is welcome to visit on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. for refreshments, shopping and live music performed by Pat Carmody. SAC members are invited to attend the member opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. with food, drinks and live music. Members will receive 20 percent off one Holiday Show purchase during the reception.

Special events during the show include the Children’s Day from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 with art activities, refreshments, live music, a book signing, gingerbread house display and a visit from Santa.

SAC is offering three children’s Gingerbread House classes beginning Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The second date is Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and also from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAC will be offering exciting art items for bid in our annual silent auction. Bidding ends at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18. SAC gift cards are available. The Shiawassee Arts Center is available for rent for special events, meetings and holiday parties.

SAC is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.

For more information, please call the Shiawassee Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.