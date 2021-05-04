Fletcher Johnson of Corunna.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Shiawassee Arts Center is currently hosting the Countywide High School Scholarship Art Exhibit and Competition, April 28 through May 2. The reception and awards for the students is Sunday, May 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. and will be held outside of the gallery. Awards will be 3 p.m. The public is welcome.

Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, more than $85,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students with recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth. Professional artists from out of the district have judged the artwork on originality, creativity, technical skill and presentation.

The Shiawassee Arts Center is located next to Curwood Castle in Owosso. There is no admission and the facility is handicap accessible. The Shiawassee Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer arts and cultural activities that educate, entertain and enrich the quality of life in our community. Call (989) 723-8354 with any questions. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.