THE MID-MICHIGAN Old Gas Tractor Association (MMOGTA) held its 13th annual Rural Living Education Day on Friday, Sept. 27, hosting 613 fourth-graders from the Corunna Immanuel Baptist School, and the Chesaning, Durand, Merrill, Millington, Owosso and St. Charles school districts at the MMOGTA show grounds in Oakley.

MMOGTA offered 22 unique venues for the students to visit; each one highlighting a different aspect of rural living including quilting, tinsmithing, shingle stamping, rock-crushing, corn shelling and threshing, among others.

Tractor riding is always among the favored activities found at Rural Living Education Day, and this year was no different. Shown with Chesaning 4th-grader Leigha Schneider is Bill Koski, who co-chairs Rural Living Education Day with his wife Delores.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)