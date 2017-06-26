Rugged Liner, Inc. is expanding in Shiawassee County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday, June 22. Rugged Liner plans to expand its operations in Owosso and Caledonia Charter Township, investing an estimated $9.2 million and creating 56 related jobs. As a result, the company has been awarded a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the MSF. Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Missouri.

“Rugged Liner’s expansion in Michigan means good jobs for Shiawassee County residents and underscores the strength of the state’s manufacturing talent,” said Steve Arwood, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF.

“The decision by Rugged Liner to invest here offers further evidence of Michigan’s manufacturing leadership and our commitment to helping companies grow and generate new jobs for our residents.”

Rugged Liner, Inc., headquartered in Owosso, manufactures and distributes aftermarket and OEM truck accessories in more than 70 countries worldwide. The company has acquired new contracts, resulting in the need to add a second shift, replace some existing equipment, add new equipment, and make structural changes to existing operations at both its Owosso and Caledonia locations.

The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership has offered to host a job fair and assist the company in finding candidates for the new positions. For information on careers with Rugged Liner, call (800) 433-3604.

“We are very excited to see Rugged Liner commit to growing in Shiawassee County,” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath. “This company has tremendous business opportunities in both domestic and international markets, and we look forward to seeing their continued success for many years to come.”