Rugged Liner, a truck accessories manufacturer which has been acquired by Truck Hero, is expanding business significantly and will be hosting open interviews to add more members to their growing team. They are looking to fill 20 openings for labor positions, specifically trimmers, with five on first shift and 15 on second shift.

They are seeking to be an employer of choice in Shiawassee County, including:

• Recently increasing their starting wage to $12/hour ($12.75 for second shift)

• Paid health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield

• Paid Time Off

• 401k with match

• Potential overtime available

Interviews will be held at Rugged Liner’s Caledonia Charter Township facility, located at 951 Aiken Rd. in Owosso, on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Applicants are reminded to please bring a resume and dress appropriately.