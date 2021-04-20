RUGGED LINER AND WHEELER TRUCKING, INC. stepped up to help with the food distribution event held at Capital Area Community Services (CACS) on Thursday, April 1. CACS is located on Corunna Avenue and services an average of 365 low-income individuals on a monthly basis during the food distribution.

Larry Severance of Rugged Liner has assisted CACS twice, driving to Flint both times to pick-up and deliver 300 Q-Boxes of food items. A Q-Box – or Quarantine Box – is a box of nonperishable food items, mostly distributed to low-income seniors. Under state guidelines, one eligible senior living alone on a single income can’t make more than $16,744 per year to qualify.

Charlie Griffin, Jon Malik and Carter Hemgesberg of Rugged Liner (pictured) were on hand to help, too. Mick Herter, plant manager, organized the delivery of a loader for CACS to use to unload the pallets of Q-Box items. CACS does not have a loader and previously has had to unload boxes one at a time – an enormous effort. Griffin, Malik and Hemgesberg helped deliver the loader and also unloaded the pallets.

Emily Marrah of United Way of Genesee County (serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties) helped coordinate the most recent Q-Box transfer. The Valley Area Agency on Aging coordinates the events.

CACS Executive Director Becky Zemla shared how thrilled she is to see two local businesses volunteer to help out during these trying times, particularly with needs so high. She said that Severance has been so nice to work with and was pleased that Wheeler Trucking was able to help out so quickly. “I can’t express how pleased and happy I am that these businesses have stepped up. This is a Godsend to our seniors,” Zemla stated.

For more on CACS, please call the Owosso office at (989) 723-3115.

(Courtesy Photo)