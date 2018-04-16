KELLY ROSSMAN-MCKINNEY, who will formally announce her campaign for the 24th State Senate District on Wednesday, April 18, is shown while meeting with residents for a relaxed, informal, coffee/breakfast event at Owosso’s O-Town Café on Saturday, Feb. 3. Rossman-McKinney has hosted a number of similar events.

(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Rossman-McKinney to File for 24th State Senate District

Kelly Rossman-McKinney will formally kick off her campaign for the 24th State Senate District at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at her campaign headquarters, located at 12775 Escanaba Dr. in DeWitt. Though she has been attending events and meeting with constituents throughout the 24th District for several weeks, she will be celebrating with a live Facebook event with some of her supporters.

Rossman-McKinney’s announcement comes exactly 30 years after she started her first PR firm. She is running to bring civility, common sense and practical problem solving to the Michigan legislature on behalf of the people who live in the 24th State Senate District. The announcement will be made from the very kitchen table at which Rossman-McKinney started her first small business 30 years ago.

Rossman-McKinney’s campaign page can be found by searching for “KellyForStateSenate” on Facebook.