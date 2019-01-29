BOB AND DEBBIE Bentley (right) will be featured in a special Corunna Sesquicentennial event titled Romance with Heirloom Silver at the Corunna branch of the Community District Library on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Over the past 13 years, the Bentleys have been making jewelry, wind chimes and many other items out of antique silverware. Each piece comes with a history sheet that tells the date, maker and name of the pattern. Many unique items will be available for purchase that evening.

During the program, guests will learn the difference between coin, nickel, plated and sterling, and how to identify patterns that cover over a 100 year span. Those attending are welcome to bring a piece of silver from their family that they would like to have information about.

Valentine week refreshments will include different types of chocolates for participants to sample. The program is free and pre-registration is requested. Please call (989) 743-4800 to reserve a seat.

The library is located at 210 E. Corunna Ave. in Corunna, behind the Shiawassee County Courthouse.

(Courtesy Photo)