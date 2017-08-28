THE OWOSSO COMMUNITY PLAYERS hosted a “Roman Holiday” Season Launch event on Saturday, Aug. 19 on S. Washington Street, downtown Owosso. The evening started at 6:30 p.m. directly behind Chemical Bank. Food was provided by Roma’s Back Door. Live music contributed by accordionist Tom Brown, along with the caricature artwork of Britte Linde Mueller, helped round out the evening.

The 2017-18 season will include “9 to 5,” “Rabbit Hole,” “The Awesome 80s Prom,” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

(Courtesy Photo/Jessica Hickey)