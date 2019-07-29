by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Near the end of the Thursday, July 18 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting, board chair Jeremy Root initiated a discussion regarding recent pay raises for employees of the Shiawassee County Road Commission (SCRC), which went into effect on Tuesday, July 9.

The Board of County Road Commissioners of the Shiawassee County Road Commission, during its July 9 meeting, approved raises for all SCRC employees, but Commissioners Root and Brandon Marks took issue only with the raise received by the Road Commission’s managing director, Brent Friess, who was given a raise of $4.81 per hour, increasing his annual salary from $89,513 to $99,513. Freiss’s compensation will increase by $4,615 in 2019, since his raise went into effect on July 9.

“We had this big ruckus a couple months back when we talked about expanding the Road Commission board,” began Commissioner Root. “It was a nightmare, it couldn’t be done, it would cost the Road Commission too much money – about $10,000 to put two additional board members on – it was an outrage, they were panicked, they weren’t going to be able to put money toward the roads. Now we see that Brent Freiss just received a $10,000 raise, while the employees received 16 cents per hour. I guess I’m just a little more upset because they were so adamant they couldn’t afford two extra board members because of the cost and tried to play the ‘we can’t serve the residents and get on the roads,’ and then they did their raises. We’ve been trying to regularly attend their meetings, and Commissioner Plowman has been, but then the one meeting he had to miss, they approved a $10,000 raise.”

Commissioner Marks was a bit more incisive with his commentary, however. “It was expressed to us that there was no chance that Mr. Freiss would be paid more than he was currently making ($89,513) and now he makes $100,000 a year, conveniently in the last three years of his contract so he can maximize the amount he will be getting for retirement,” explained Commissioner Marks. “If you don’t think that was an inside job, I don’t know what you think, because it was, and everyone sitting at home thinks the same thing. It just bothered me that the director got so much money and the guys who do more of the work only got 16 cents.”

Commissioner Root went on to share that the commissioners would most likely continue the SCRC discussion during the board’s August meetings and invited SCRC representatives to join the discussion to tell their side of the story. The commissioners will also likely re-examine adding two members to the Road Commission board and will probably discuss creating voting districts for each seat to ensure equal representation throughout the county.

When reached for comment, Freiss said he was surprised by the stances taken by Commissioners Root and Marks but made it clear that he did not want a fight. Freiss did point out that his current contract ends in 2020, so he would not accrue the necessary 36 consecutive months at his new salary to increase his retirement compensation. Freiss also provided a wage study comparing road commission salaries in 17 counties by position, which was initiated by the SCRC in the latter half of 2017, prior to the most recent round of union contract negotiations.

And although Commissioner Marks called Freiss’s raise “an inside job,” Road Commission board minutes show that Commissioner Plowman was present at the meeting on Thursday, June 11 when the Road Commission board discussed the wage study. It was during that meeting that the Road Commission board authorized Freiss to approach the union regarding potential wage adjustments.

The wage study/survey compares the SCRC’s compensation figures with those of 16 other counties in mid-Michigan and the Thumb area, and it details how the recent raises were determined.

While it is true that the SCRC’s mechanics, office manager, payroll clerk, garage foreman and road foreman received $.16 raises earlier in July, the study also shows how the salaries of each position compare from county to county and where SCRC employee salaries rank among the 17 counties surveyed. Any position with a salary below the median salary among the counties surveyed was given a raise to just above the median salary.

Prior to the raises, the SCRC’s mechanic salaries were the sixth-highest among those surveyed, foreman salaries were fourth-highest, the salary of the SCRC’s office manager was fifth-highest and that of the SCRC’s payroll clerk was sixth-highest. In contrast, Freiss’s salary ranked eighth out of nine counties surveyed, excluding those counties in which the managing director is also the county’s engineer.

Following the raises, Freiss now ranks sixth out of 10 counties, with a salary – $99,513 – slightly lower than the median salary and the 10-county average of $99,992.