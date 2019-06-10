HARRY HADLEY, D.C., M.S., opened Rivers Edge Chiropractic on Monday, June 3 at 210 E. McNeil St. in Corunna after operating the Corunna Chiropractic Center, on N. Shiawassee Street in downtown Corunna, since 2016.

Dr. Hadley purchased the McNeil Street property from Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge and his wife, Donna, who raised their family in the 3,000-square-foot home. The house and a conjoined building – which housed Donna’s salon, Donna’s Reflections – were constructed by Mayor Kerridge and builder John Kulhanek of JP Kulhanek & Sons.

Although Dr. Hadley was able to move in to the house in late May, the conjoined salon which now houses the chiropractic office took quite a bit more work. In 30 days, Dr. Hadley and his father, Harry Hadley Sr., transformed the space into a fully functional chiropractic office, complete with treatment rooms, massage rooms and a decompression area.

The father-son team removed plumbing, built walls, changed flooring and built an impressive custom counter that greets visitors in the reception area. The office’s soft paint colors, art, wood accents and plentiful natural light create a calming, earthy ambiance.

“I don’t think anyone could have done what Harry has done with this place,” Donna said on June 3. “It’s hard to believe this space used to be my salon. Selling our family home was bittersweet, but it couldn’t have worked out any better. I am happy we were able to provide a new home to a local Corunna business.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)