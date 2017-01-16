SHIAWASSEE CHAMBER AMBASSADORS announced the Rising Star Award Recipient, much to the surprise of recipients Jason and Karen Harris of Harris Electric LLC, at the Chamber AM breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Shiawassee Ambassador President Tami Sawyer had this to say about the couple and their business, “Harris Electric was selected because of Jason and Karen’s commitment to the community. As young entrepreneurs running a small business, they still find time to volunteer at many chamber events such as the Golf Classic and Home Garden Business EXPO. They also serve as Ambassadors for the chamber, taking time out of their busy day to attend ribbon cuttings. They have a terrific reputation with their customers, and it was an easy choice to pick the Harris’ as the Ambassador’s 2017 Rising Star Award Recipient.”

The Chamber Ambassador Rising Star Award was founded in 2003 to recognize a business or individual that is a Chamber Member in good standing and has been in business more than 24 months, but less than 36 months. In making a selection, the Ambassadors took into consideration the businesses’ contribution to both the community and to the Chamber.

Harris Electric LLC serves all of Michigan’s lower peninsula and is based out of Owosso. Harris Electric provides all aspects of electrical service and contracting, beginning operations in 2014.

After the announcement, various Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors took time to pose with the couple and include (from left) Sawyer, Karen Harris, Jason Harris, Roy Thelen, Retta Parsons, and Rob Meihls.

Harris Electric LLC will be formally honored at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Tickets are available, interested persons may contact the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.