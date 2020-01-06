BACK IN THE FALL OF 2018, GST Michigan Works! Business Solutions Professional Chris Schueler sat down with the leadership of Right at Home to talk about their training plans for 2019. After successfully completing the Fiscal Year 2019’s application process, Right at Home was awarded $21,375 toward training to improve their retention and internal growth.

Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund (formerly the Skilled Trades Training Fund) provides awards to employers for training which will lead to increased employee productivity and competitiveness of Michigan businesses. The grant process is competitive and funds are allocated quickly.

Here’s what Barry Paxton, the owner of Trilogy Home Health dba Right at Home of Central Michigan, had to say about the impact the Going PRO Talent Fund had on his Shiawassee County Business:

“I wanted to send you a summary and share with you the positive impact the Going PRO [Talent] Fund Grant had on our company. Overall, I believe that this has had a positive impact in three areas: recruitment and development of our talent, retention of team members and clients, as well as a positive impact in growing our business. We were able to utilize the training dollars to ensure our team members were better trained, which resulted in better quality care for our clients. Improved training for our team members also helped us to both retain and grow our client base. Our retention rates are at the highest level in the last four years, and our revenue is up double digits.”

The Going PRO Talent Fund has been in existence since 2014 and has helped 26 employers in Shiawassee County and 147 in the region to train new or existing employees in areas that will ensure that the business can remain competitive in today’s global marketplace. Currently, funding for the program is at risk of being cut from the budget.

“We at GST Michigan Works!, and our partners across the region, are hopeful that our legislators will pass a budget supplemental that includes funding for this great program early in the new year,” shared GST Michigan Works! representatives. “GST Michigan Works! is proud of the partnerships it has in Shiawassee County and looks forward to continuing its service to local Employers in 2020!”

(Courtesy Photo)