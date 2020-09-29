SHERIFF BRIAN BEGOLE presented the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Choice Award to Rick Nigel (right) during Perry’s annual Classic Car Show on Sept. 19. Sheriff BeGole was accompanied by his son, George. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Classic Car Show was one of only four events that were held this year as part of the annual PerryFest. Overall, the car show proved to be refreshingly successful, with 178 participants.

(Courtesy Photo)