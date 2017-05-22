RICK MORRIS, owner/operator of House of Wheels on M-21 in Owosso, invited area cyclists to the annual Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 17. Area participants met in the parking lot on the north side of the landmark store at around 7 p.m. Hundreds of locations throughout the world participate in this event, where the concept is to honor cyclists that have been killed or injured while cycling on public roads. Morris has hosted the Ride of Silence five times.

Included in the photo (in no particular order) are Rick Morris, Bill Rann, Margo Herbruck, Nicholas Wood, Andrew Riley, Pam Morris, Marion Swedine, and Gordon Pennington.

Speaking prior to the ride, Morris shared he has been inspired to continue with this event in honor of bicycling enthusiast, Craig Hansen, who was tragically killed after being struck by a vehicle in 1992.

The first Ride of Silence was organized in Dallas in 2003. Held during May, which is National Bike Month, the event also aims to raise the awareness of motorists.

Morris (3rd from left) has had as many as 32 individuals involved in a ride.

House of Wheels is celebrating its 45th anniversary since opening in 1972.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)