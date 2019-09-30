JOE-LEE’S CROSSWINDS CAFÉ was the location for a Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21. Joe-Lee’s is located at the Owosso Community Airport at 208 Airport Drive. The café, which opened a few weeks ago, is owned and operated by Joe Voelker and Lee Ann French. The two are employed in other positions, but are also operating the local restaurant, both as a business and a means to help various nonprofit groups, establishing the café as a go-to for local people and also pilots flying in from throughout the state.

Business hours are Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. for Mexican Night and Saturday/Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting event was held on the airport side of the café, during a special Alzheimer’s Awareness Aviation Day, which brought in a large crowd of visitors for good food, fun activities and to support awareness of the disease.

Lee Ann French and Joe Voelker are shown in the center with the large scissors.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)