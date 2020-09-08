ST. PAUL PARISH SCHOOL in Owosso celebrated a historic move from its W. Main Street location to 811 E. Oliver Street (inset), with a Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event on Monday, Aug. 31. The announcement to move the school came in December 2019. The ribbon cutting recognized both the move and celebrated the first day of the new school year.

The original structure on W. Main Street was built in 1927. Last year, it was announced that an estimated $500,000 of repairs were needed to the building due to the deterioration of the exterior brickwork. The damage of the 1927 structure was at a point where school authorities had created a safety zone around the building to protect children, staff and visitors from possible falling masonry.

The Owosso Catholic parish of St. Paul includes both the W. Main Street/St. Paul Church and school location and the St. Joseph Church and school location to the northeast. A committee was established last fall and the decision to move St. Paul Parish School into the unused St. Joseph School building was made.

Some bonuses to the move – the St. Joseph School structure meets guidelines with the American with Disabilities Act for accessibility and is also all on one level. The St. Paul school name was transferred to the new location. Approximately 50 students will attend this year.

In attendance on the very sunny morning were a number of students, staff members, SRCC ambassadors and Rep. Ben Frederick. Father Michael O’Brien can be seen with the large scissors.

(Courtesy Photo)